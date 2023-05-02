WWE Draft 2023 Supplemental Draft Results With WWE Raw Talk May 1, 2023 Spoilers!

WWE Draft 2023 Supplemental Draft Results With WWE Raw Talk May 1, 2023 Spoilers!

Following the Friday night WWE Smackdown Night 1 Draft results, the Supplemental Draft results from Smackdown LowDown on Saturday over the weekend, Monday night WWE Raw Night 2 Draft results, held concluded WWE Draft on WWE Raw Talk and WWE reports.

…WWE Raw Talk Selections

Raw – Akira Tozawa, Garza & Humberto, Dana Brooke, Emma, Indus Sher, Johnny Gargano, Nikki Cross, Odyssey Jones, Piper Niven, Riddick Moss, Tegan Nox, Xia Li

SmackDown – Grayson Waller, Tamina

Free Agents – Baron Corbin, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander, Elias, Xyon Quinn…

…* Rosters take effect after WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 6

An interesting Night 2 concludes the WWE Draft 2023.

