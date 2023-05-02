WWE Draft 2023 Supplemental Draft Results With WWE Raw Talk May 1, 2023 Spoilers!

Following the Friday night WWE Smackdown Night 1 Draft results, the Supplemental Draft results from Smackdown LowDown on Saturday over the weekend, Monday night WWE Raw Night 2 Draft results, held concluded WWE Draft on WWE Raw Talk and WWE reports.

…WWE Raw Talk Selections

Raw – Akira Tozawa, Garza & Humberto, Dana Brooke, Emma, Indus Sher, Johnny Gargano, Nikki Cross, Odyssey Jones, Piper Niven, Riddick Moss, Tegan Nox, Xia Li

SmackDown – Grayson Waller, Tamina

Free Agents – Baron Corbin, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander, Elias, Xyon Quinn…

…* Rosters take effect after WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 6