DC Comics’ Super Sons Joined By A Super Daughter As Wonder Woman’s Offspring Trinity Set To Debut In Wonder Woman #800 & Star In New Wonder Woman Series For Dawn Of DC!

John Babos

News

DC Comics’ Super Sons Joined By A Super Daughter As Wonder Woman’s Offspring Trinity Set To Debut In Wonder Woman #800 and Star In New Wonder Woman Series For Dawn Of DC!

Wonder Woman logo

IGN reports.

…the monthly Wonder Woman series is about to reach its 800th issue in June 2023. That issue will both serve as a series finale for the current volume of Wonder Woman and provide a taste of things to come when the relaunched Wonder Woman #1 hits stores in September. IGN can exclusively reveal that those plans include introducing Wonder Woman’s daughter, who goes by the codename Trinity.

Trinity will make her debut in a story from writer Tom King (Batman, Mister Miracle) and artist Daniel Sampere (Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths), which serves as a lead-in to their work on the relaunched Wonder Woman series. Check out the image below for a first look at the character:

Wonder Woman #800 teaser Wonder Woman daughter Trinity spoilers

…Introducing Wonder Woman’s daughter is a good hook for a new series, but that’s not the only reason she’s making her early debut in Wonder Woman #800. This character is a core piece of King and Sampere’s plans for the series. In fact, King tells IGN that Trinity was one of the first ideas he developed for the series, even predating the overarching conflict of the Amazons being branded as outlaws by the US government…

More from Dawn of DC’s Wonder Woman series Tom King on Trinity here.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

News
Batman-Spawn-banner-art-e1658645590892

Batman / Spawn III Unveiled At SDCC 2022 For DC Comics & Image Comics December 2022 Solicitations Spoilers!

Shadow-War-Zone-1-B-Howard-Porter-after-Uncanny-X-Men-141-Batman-Deathstroke-Robin-banner-e1644207798545

DC Comics & Deathstroke Inc. #8 Spoilers & Review: Why Does Batman Pick A Side He Doesn’t Want To In Shadow War Part 3?!

Galactus-the-Devourer-banner-scaled-e1656682994269

Retro Review: Galactus the Devourer by Simonson, Buscema, Sienkiewicz, and Muth

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse