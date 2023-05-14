DC Comics’ Super Sons Joined By A Super Daughter As Wonder Woman’s Offspring Trinity Set To Debut In Wonder Woman #800 & Star In New Wonder Woman Series For Dawn Of DC!

DC Comics’ Super Sons Joined By A Super Daughter As Wonder Woman’s Offspring Trinity Set To Debut In Wonder Woman #800 and Star In New Wonder Woman Series For Dawn Of DC!

IGN reports.

…the monthly Wonder Woman series is about to reach its 800th issue in June 2023. That issue will both serve as a series finale for the current volume of Wonder Woman and provide a taste of things to come when the relaunched Wonder Woman #1 hits stores in September. IGN can exclusively reveal that those plans include introducing Wonder Woman’s daughter, who goes by the codename Trinity.

Trinity will make her debut in a story from writer Tom King (Batman, Mister Miracle) and artist Daniel Sampere (Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths), which serves as a lead-in to their work on the relaunched Wonder Woman series. Check out the image below for a first look at the character: