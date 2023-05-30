WWE Raw May 29, 2023 Spoilers Sees New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned!

WWE Raw May 29, 2023 Spoilers Sees New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned!

WWE Raw May 29 2023 Fatal 4-Way for WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

…Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler laid claim to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

After Ronda Rousey made Shotzi tap-out to the armbar, The Baddest Women on the Planet and her partner Shayna Baszler emerged victorious over Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi, Bayley & IYO SKY and Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in a hard-fought Fatal 4-Way Match…

Full WWE Raw results for May 29, 2023 are here.

WWE Raw May 29 2023 Fatal 4-Way Match for WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

