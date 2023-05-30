WWE Raw May 29, 2023 Spoilers Sees New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned!

WWE reports.

…Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler laid claim to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

After Ronda Rousey made Shotzi tap-out to the armbar, The Baddest Women on the Planet and her partner Shayna Baszler emerged victorious over Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi, Bayley & IYO SKY and Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in a hard-fought Fatal 4-Way Match…