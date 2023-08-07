DC Comics & Peacemaker Tries Hard #4 Spoilers & Review: Snowflame Returns!

John Babos

Spoilers, Top Story

DC Comics and Peacemaker Tries Hard #4 Spoilers and Review follows.

Peacemaker logo

Snowflame Returns!

Snowflame logo

What To Expect.

Peacemaker Tries Hard #4 spoilers 0-1 Kris Anka

PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD! #4
Written by KYLE STARKS
Art by STEVE PUGH
Cover by KRIS ANKA

Peacemaker Tries Hard #4 spoilers 0-2 Steve Lieber

Variant cover by STEVE LIEBER
1:25 variant cover by MIGUEL MERCADO
Movie poster variant cover by KRIS ANKA
$4.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

Peacemaker Tries Hard #4 spoilers 0-3 Miguel Mercado

Things go from bad to worse when Peacemaker, with the help of some Golden Age superheroes, infiltrates General Immortus’s secret island base—but ends up captured by a drug smuggler with a penchant for his own goods. Bullets, powder, and punches fly, and Peacemaker’s geriatric squad have victory in sight. But first…they’ll have to get through Deathstroke! Well…kinda…

Peacemaker Tries Hard #4 Spoilers and Review.

Peacemaker and the Red Bee head to the Amazon in the Blackhawk’s plane looking for the Brain.

Peacemaker Tries Hard #4 spoilers 0-X Snowflame

They are greeted by poisonous tree frogs that can kill 10-20 grown men at once.

Peacemaker Tries Hard #4 spoilers 0-Y Snowflame

It’s not the frogs that get them, but henchmen with guns.

Peacemaker Tries Hard #4 spoilers 0-Z Snowflame

Snowflame’s henchmen!

Peacemaker Tries Hard #4 spoilers 1 Snowflame

In his monologue, they learn that Snowflame works for the Brain.

Peacemaker Tries Hard #4 spoilers 2 Snowflame

As he’s talking to his captives, he continues to use blow, and is expectedly unhinged.

Peacemaker Tries Hard #4 spoilers 3 Snowflame

The Red Bee has his very strong pet Bee named Michael free Peacemaker and him from their handcuffs.

Peacemaker Tries Hard #4 spoilers 5 Snowflame

Snowflame uses a new manifestation of his cocaine-fueled powers to attack the.

Peacemaker Tries Hard #4 spoilers 6 Snowflame

Michael even brings Peacemaker’s gun to him, but Snowflame demonstrates a new invulnerability that he didn’t manifest in past appearances.

Peacemaker Tries Hard #4 spoilers 7 Snowflame

Enter a poisonous frogs who attacks Snowflame from is cocaine pile and leaves him laying.

Peacemaker Tries Hard #4 spoilers 8

The book ends with a kid showing Peacemaker and Red Bee pointing them in the direction of the Brain who, unknown to them, has Deathstroke as protection.

The Pulse.

This is Snowflame third appearance in DC Comics since his debut in 1988 (full spoilers here) and return in 2020 (full spoilers here). This story is the best of the bunch as it doesn’t take the character too seriously nor play him for a laughs as window into 1980s culture. It shows the character as being hobbled by his addiction and embraces his absurdity. Story tone may not generally be my cup of tea, but it had its moments. Art was amazing. 6.5 out of 10.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers Top Story
Blackpool-Combat-Club-AEW-Dynamite-March-23-2022-banner-no-William-Regal

AEW Dynamite 3/23/22 Sees Naming Of New Faction With Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley & William Regal!

Invisible Maniac blu-ray banner art class

4K UHD Review: Invisible Maniac

WWE-Hit-Row-banner-e1660573938461

WWE Smackdown August 12, 2022 Sees More Former NXT Superstars Return!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse