Marvel Comics Unveils Next Big Notorious Spider-Man Event Series!

Building on yesterday’s tease, Marvel announced Spider-Man: Reign 2 today.

Here is a page from today’s Spider-Man: Reign 2 teaser from Amazing Spider-Man #31 out today.

The original Spider-Man: Reign was compiled in a collected edition described as follows.

Spider-Man: Reign Premiere (Hardcover)

Published: April 11, 2007 A searing vision of Spider-Man’s future, brought to you by superstar Kaare Andrews (Incredible Hulk). They finally did it. Kicked them to the curb. The “capes and tights” crowd — there’s no place for them in the Big Apple anymore. Peter Parker? He can’t even remember what it was like to don the red and blue and swing through the night sky. Doesn’t want to, anyway. After all, there’s nothing left to fight for, is there? That is until an old “friend” appears on Peter’s doorstep, bearing a package and a message — and everything changes. If it’s not Peter’s responsibility, then whose is it? Collecting SPIDER-MAN: REIGN #1-4! 160 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

Further details on Spider-Man: Reign 2 have not be released at press time.