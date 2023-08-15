DC Comics & Knight Terrors Spoilers: The End Looms As Insomnia Haunts! Knight Terrors Spoilers For Knight Terrors: Superman #2, Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #2, Knight Terrors: Nightwing #2, Knight Terrors: Catwoman #2 & Knight Terrors: Punchline!

DC Comics and Knight Terrors Spoilers: The End Looms As Insomnia Haunts!

Knight Terrors Spoilers For Knight Terrors: Superman #2, Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #2, Knight Terrors: Nightwing #2, Knight Terrors: Catwoman #2 and Knight Terrors: Punchline!

Insomnia had a varying presence in:

Let’s see how Knight Terrors week 7 unfolds below.

Knight Terrors: Superman #2 Spoilers.

The issue opens with explaining what haunted Supergirl, including Doomsday’s corpse vs. her parents, a Supergirls Corps, making her realize she was in a dream.

The Aquaman Family appears to be the Justice League for the waking world and immune to Insomnia due to the evolution of their ears to allow for deep depth swimming and underwater communication.

Insomnia’s Sleepless Knights, well one of them, sees them as a threat and attacks them in Supercorp.

We also Marilyn Moonlight seemingly awake in the waking world as well with Mera seemingly able to create a way to give Superman the evolved ears, or some such, that the the Aquaman Family has.

Superman wakes up and is able to help Aquaman with the Sleepless Knight threat and also learns that his cousin Supergirl and wife Lois Lane are also awake again.

Superman heads back to the Hall of Justice, where this all began, to seemingly end the threat of Insomnia.

However, it seems the capping event of Dawn of DC, involving Brainiac, is teased, leaving readers wondering is a piece of Brainiac in Superman already or in the Hall of Justice computers or something else?

Also, Brainiac is more directly seen at the end of the teased Superman 2023 Annual #1 (full spoilers here).

Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #2 Spoilers.

Wonder Woman continues her nightmare adventure with the sleeping Justice League Dark (JLD).

Wonder Woman battles her own nightmare thinking her demigod powers will be an advantage.

Her nightmare shows her what it believes is her true self: a towering goddess who enslaves humanity, super-heroes and the gods.

However, it isn’t Wonder Woman’s demigod powers, but her will that has her vanquish and absorb her nightmare into herself.

Wonder Woman then frees each member of the JLD from their diverse nightmares.

A big bang begins the end of the book as Wonder Woman and the Justice League Dark march into the event’s end.

The back-up seems Nubia, Queen of the Amazons, and a one-time Wonder Woman, grapple with her nightmare.

She overcomes her nightmare, but is still haunted by it.

This story seemingly continues in Knight Terrors, but no destination mentioned, so, perhaps in the Knight Terrors: Night’s End one-shot?

Knight Terrors: Nightwing #2 Spoilers.

Nightwing is in Arkham Asylum with Dr. Jonathan Crane aka the Scarecrow as his guide for his nightmare which includes his killing Batman.

A nightmare with Oracle, as half woman and half machine, and Harley Quinn as some kind of warrior jailer.

Inexplicably, the Scarecrow and Nightwing left the prison riot and Oracle only to find Oracle in front of them trapped?!

He frees Oracle from her physical and mental shackles only to have Insomnia appear and making Nightwing relive the trauma of his parents, the Flying Graysons, dying in the circus with Batman added to the mix and perhaps even added to the body count?!

Insomnia taunts Nightwing, but he overcomes the traumatic taunting.

We also get a cool Batgirls team-up who have overcome their nightmares and are ready to help Nightwing.

Nightwing sends the Batgirls off and he’ll follow them out of the nightmare.

The Scarecrow may be a proxy for Insomnia as the book ends with the revelation that Nightwing’s greatest nightmare may be being alone.

Knight Terrors: Catwoman #2 Spoilers.

The book opens with the Joker menacing both Catwoman and the Batman.

They defeat the Joker with Batman wanting to know his plans for Catwoman’s nun sister, but not wanting to beat the information out of him.

Catwoman and Batman, in their civilian personas, attend church that is presided over by her sister as the priest had been killed.

The Joker had masqueraded as a priest able to hear Catwoman’s confession which doesn’t end well for the Joker.

We then see how the Joker has influenced the congregates.

After Catwoman reconciles with her sister, she and Batman are attacked by the Toxins!

Catwoman is bitten and Batman’s serum is actually too powerful to deal with the deadly toxin, but he uses it anyway.

Despite the serum, we see Catwoman flatline in her nightmare.

That jolts her to seemingly wake up in the real world with the Gotham War event to come in view.

Knight Terrors: Punchline #2 Spoilers.

New character Punchline aka Alexis Kaye also gets the Knight Terrors treatment.

Her nightmare foil is Oracle.

Both her technology and Oracle as an avatar.

Interestingly, this week we did not have many new villain Insomnia appearances.

However, he felt it was important to confront Punchline?!

As a result, Punchline grapples with her nightmares and her Alexis Kaye self.

What follows is Insomnia overseeing the continuing battle between Oracle and Punchline.

A battle Punchline ultimately wins.

That leads to Punchline turning off the programming in the nightmare.

Somehow, that causes her to wake up in the real world?!

Punchline is back with the Royal Flush Gang as Insomnia haunts her and we’re promised she’ll appear in the Knight Terrors: Night’s End one-shot.

Week 8 of Knight Terrors, the penultimate week of this event, is out next week.

DC Comics August 2023 Solicitations spoilers for Knight Terrors are here.