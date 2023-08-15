DC Comics & Knight Terrors Spoilers: The End Looms As Insomnia Haunts! Knight Terrors Spoilers For Knight Terrors: Superman #2, Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #2, Knight Terrors: Nightwing #2, Knight Terrors: Catwoman #2 & Knight Terrors: Punchline!

DC Comics and Knight Terrors Spoilers: The End Looms As Insomnia Haunts!

Knight Terrors Spoilers For Knight Terrors: Superman #2, Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #2, Knight Terrors: Nightwing #2, Knight Terrors: Catwoman #2 and Knight Terrors: Punchline!

Knight Terrors Superman #2 B

Insomnia had a varying presence in:

Let’s see how Knight Terrors week 7 unfolds below.

Knight Terrors Catwoman #2 Batman

Knight Terrors: Superman #2 Spoilers.

The issue opens with explaining what haunted Supergirl, including Doomsday’s corpse vs. her parents, a Supergirls Corps,  making her realize she was in a dream.

Knight Terrors Superman #2 spoilers 4 Supergirl

The Aquaman Family appears to be the Justice League for the waking world and immune to Insomnia due to the evolution of their ears to allow for deep depth swimming and underwater communication.

Knight Terrors Superman #2 spoilers 6 Aquaman Family

Insomnia’s Sleepless Knights, well one of them, sees them as a threat and attacks them in Supercorp.

Knight Terrors Superman #2 spoilers 8 Marilyn Moonlight

We also Marilyn Moonlight seemingly awake in the waking world as well with Mera seemingly able to create a way to give Superman the evolved ears, or some such, that the the Aquaman Family has.

Knight Terrors Superman #2 spoilers 10 Aquaman Family

Superman wakes up and is able to help Aquaman with the Sleepless Knight threat and also learns that his cousin Supergirl and wife Lois Lane are also awake again.

Knight Terrors Superman #2 spoilers 11 Aquaman Family

Superman heads back to the Hall of Justice, where this all began, to seemingly end the threat of Insomnia.

Knight Terrors Superman #2 spoilers 12 Brainiac

However, it seems the capping event of Dawn of DC, involving Brainiac, is teased, leaving readers wondering is a piece of Brainiac in Superman already or in the Hall of Justice computers or something else?

Superman #1 spoilers 15 teaser 1

Also, Brainiac is more directly seen at the end of the teased Superman 2023 Annual #1 (full spoilers here).

Knight Terrors: Wonder Woman #2 Spoilers.

Wonder Woman continues her nightmare adventure with the sleeping Justice League Dark (JLD).

Knight Terrors Wonder Woman #2 spoilers 2

Wonder Woman battles her own nightmare thinking her demigod powers will be an advantage.

Knight Terrors Wonder Woman #2 spoilers 4

Her nightmare shows her what it believes is her true self: a towering goddess who enslaves humanity, super-heroes and the gods.

Knight Terrors Wonder Woman #2 spoilers 5

However, it isn’t Wonder Woman’s demigod powers, but her will that has her vanquish and absorb her nightmare into herself.

Knight Terrors Wonder Woman #2 spoilers 6

Wonder Woman then frees each member of the JLD from their diverse nightmares.

Knight Terrors Wonder Woman #2 spoilers 8 Justice League Dark JLD

A big bang begins the end of the book as Wonder Woman and the Justice League Dark march into the event’s end.

Knight Terrors Wonder Woman #2 spoilers 10 Justice League Dark JLD

The back-up seems Nubia, Queen of the Amazons, and a one-time Wonder Woman, grapple with her nightmare.

Knight Terrors Wonder Woman #2 spoilers 11 Nubia

She overcomes her nightmare, but is still haunted by it.

Knight Terrors Wonder Woman #2 spoilers 12 Nubia

This story seemingly continues in Knight Terrors, but no destination mentioned, so, perhaps in the Knight Terrors: Night’s End one-shot?

Knight Terrors Wonder Woman #2 spoilers 13 Nubia

Knight Terrors: Nightwing #2 Spoilers.

Nightwing is in Arkham Asylum with Dr. Jonathan Crane aka the Scarecrow as his guide for his nightmare which includes his killing Batman.

Knight Terrors Nightwing #2 spoilers 2 Knight Terrors Nightwing #2 spoilers 3 Oracle

A nightmare with Oracle, as half woman and half machine, and Harley Quinn as some kind of warrior jailer.

Knight Terrors Nightwing #2 spoilers 6 Oracle

Inexplicably, the Scarecrow and Nightwing left the prison riot and Oracle only to find Oracle in front of them trapped?!

Knight Terrors Nightwing #2 spoilers 7 Insomnia

He frees Oracle from her physical and mental shackles only to have Insomnia appear and making Nightwing relive the trauma of his parents, the Flying Graysons, dying in the circus with Batman added to the mix and perhaps even added to the body count?!

Knight Terrors Nightwing #2 spoilers 10 Batman

Insomnia taunts Nightwing, but he overcomes the traumatic taunting.

Knight Terrors Nightwing #2 spoilers 13 Insomnia

We also get a cool Batgirls team-up who have overcome their nightmares and are ready to help Nightwing.

Knight Terrors Nightwing #2 spoilers 14 Batgirls

Nightwing sends the Batgirls off and he’ll follow them out of the nightmare.

Knight Terrors Nightwing #2 spoilers 15

The Scarecrow may be a proxy for Insomnia as the book ends with the revelation that Nightwing’s greatest nightmare may be being alone.

Knight Terrors Nightwing #2 spoilers 16

Knight Terrors: Catwoman #2 Spoilers.

The book opens with the Joker menacing both Catwoman and the Batman.

Knight Terrors Catwoman #2 spoilers 2 Batman

They defeat the Joker with Batman wanting to know his plans for Catwoman’s nun sister, but not wanting to beat the information out of him.

Knight Terrors Catwoman #2 spoilers 4

Catwoman and Batman, in their civilian personas, attend church that is presided over by her sister as the priest had been killed.

Knight Terrors Catwoman #2 spoilers 6

The Joker had masqueraded as a priest able to hear Catwoman’s confession which doesn’t end well for the Joker.

Knight Terrors Catwoman #2 spoilers 7

We then see how the Joker has influenced the congregates.

Knight Terrors Catwoman #2 spoilers 8

After Catwoman reconciles with her sister, she and Batman are attacked by the Toxins!

Knight Terrors Catwoman #2 spoilers 10

Catwoman is bitten and Batman’s serum is actually too powerful to deal with the deadly toxin, but he uses it anyway.

Knight Terrors Catwoman #2 spoilers 12

Despite the serum, we see Catwoman flatline in her nightmare.

Knight Terrors Catwoman #2 spoilers 11

That jolts her to seemingly wake up in the real world with the Gotham War event to come in view.

Knight Terrors Catwoman #2 spoilers 12

Knight Terrors: Punchline #2 Spoilers.

New character Punchline aka Alexis Kaye also gets the Knight Terrors treatment.

Knight Terrors Punchline #2 spoilers 1

Her nightmare foil is Oracle.

Knight Terrors Punchline #2 spoilers 2

Both her technology and Oracle as an avatar.

Knight Terrors Punchline #2 spoilers 3

Interestingly, this week we did not have many new villain Insomnia appearances.

Knight Terrors Punchline #2 spoilers 4 Insomnia

However, he felt it was important to confront Punchline?!

Knight Terrors Punchline #2 spoilers 5 Insomnia

As a result, Punchline grapples with her nightmares and her Alexis Kaye self.

Knight Terrors Punchline #2 spoilers 6

What follows is Insomnia overseeing the continuing battle between Oracle and Punchline.

Knight Terrors Punchline #2 spoilers 7 Insomnia

A battle Punchline ultimately wins.

Knight Terrors Punchline #2 spoilers 8

That leads to Punchline turning off the programming in the nightmare.

Knight Terrors Punchline #2 spoilers 9

Somehow, that causes her to wake up in the real world?!

Knight Terrors Punchline #2 spoilers 10

Punchline is back with the Royal Flush Gang as Insomnia haunts her and we’re promised she’ll appear in the Knight Terrors: Night’s End one-shot.

Knight Terrors Punchline #2 spoilers 11 Insomnia

Week 8 of Knight Terrors, the penultimate week of this event, is out next week.

DC Comics Dawn of DC Knight Terrors Month Two August 2023 checklist

DC Comics August 2023 Solicitations spoilers for Knight Terrors are here.

