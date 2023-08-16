DC Comics & Hawkgirl #2 Spoilers: Which Hawkman / Hawkgirl Mythology Is Part Of Dawn DC?

DC Comics and Hawkgirl #2 Spoilers follows.

Hawkworld logo

Which Hawkman / Hawkgirl Mythology Is Part Of Dawn DC?

What To Expect.

Hawkgirl #2 spoilers 0-1 Amancay Nahuelpan

HAWKGIRL #2
Written by JADZIA AXELROD
Art and cover by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN
Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW
1:25 variant cover by DAVID TALASKI
Blue Beetle movie variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS
$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

Hawkgirl’s made a new enemy, but also a new friend. Is Metropolis’s A-Town neighborhood big enough for the both of them? And will Galaxy discover the connection between Hawkgirl’s Nth metal wings and Vulpecula’s plans before it’s too late?

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has few variant covers below.

Hawkgirl #2 spoilers 0-2 Derrick Chew Hawkgirl #2 spoilers 0-3 David Talaski with Hawkman Hawkgirl #2 spoilers 0-4 Kaare Andrews with Blue Beetle movie

Hawkgirl #2 Spoilers.

The Hawkman series, Volume 5 that debuted in 2018 with Hawkman #1 (full spoilers here) and ended with Hawkman #29 in 2020 (full spoilers here)] built upon the reincarnation mythology of the Hawks.

Hawkgirl #2 spoilers 1

The reincarnations not only impacted Earth, but other worlds like Thanagar with Katar Hol, Krypton with Catar-ol, and elsewhere; Catar-ol asctually was featured in Hawkman #8 (full spoilers here) of that series.

Hawkgirl #2 spoilers 2

Well, the new Hawkgirl series establishes that Kendra Hall appears haunted by her past lives as chronicled in detail in Hawkman #22.

Hawkgirl #2 spoilers 3

Including a past life on Krypton

Hawkgirl #2 spoilers 4

New villain for this series, Vulpecula, attacks the dance club, and forces Hawkgirl to suit up to battle her.

Hawkgirl #2 spoilers 5

A piece of her wing is stolen by her and she departs, but in the battle she unmasked Hawkgirl causing Kendra Hall problems with her friends.

Hawkwoman logo

I should add that I’d much prefer this series be called Hawkwoman as Hawkgirl, the girl, seems very dated and stuck in the 1940’s.

