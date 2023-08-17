Marvel Comics & Spider-Man #11 Spoilers: The Secret History Of Spider-Boy Revealed In Stealth Series Cancellation?!

Marvel Comics and Spider-Man #11 Spoilers follows.

The Secret History Of Spider-Boy Revealed In Stealth Series Cancellation?!

What To Expect.

SPIDER-MAN #11

DAN SLOTT (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A) • Cover by MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA (RE)INTRODUCING…SPIDER-BOY! The battle to save the Spider-Verse may be over, but spinning out of the restored Web of Life and Destiny returns the spectacular SPIDER-BOY, Peter Parker’s stupendous sidekick! Wait, that can’t be right – who IS this Spider-Boy, and what is his connection to the Amazing Spider-Man?! 40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Spider-Man #11 Spoilers.

This issue features Bailey Briggs telling Spider-Man of his origins.

It’s technically a reminder as Spider-Man, nor others, seem to remember Spider-Boy.

It would seem that Daredevil was key to Spider-Boy calming his senses.

His, quite literal, eight eyes senses.

These efforts prove successful and allows Bailey Briggs to center himself on the “boy” part of his identity as opposed to the “spider” part.

The Fantastic Four play a part in Spider-Boy’s costume and tech as does Spider-Man regarding the latter.

An “adventure” with villain Arcade proved that Spider-Boy wasn’t helpless giving Spider-Man more comfort in allowing him to web-sling.

In modern day it appears Spider-Man, having been regaled by his and their past exploits, seems to accept Spider-Boy as his sidekick.

There is no Spider-Man #12 solicited, but there is a new Spider-Boy series and a new Superior Spider-Man series coming from the same writer as this series in Dan Slott with both series being teased, among others, in the recent milestone Amazing Spider-Man #925 / #31 (full spoilers here).