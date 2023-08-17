Marvel Comics & Spider-Man #11 Spoilers: The Secret History Of Spider-Boy Revealed In Stealth Series Cancellation?!

Marvel Comics and Spider-Man #11 Spoilers follows.

Spider-Boy logo symbol

The Secret History Of Spider-Boy Revealed In Stealth Series Cancellation?!

What To Expect.

Spider-Man #11 spoilers 0-1 Mark Bagley with Spider-Boy

SPIDER-MAN #11
DAN SLOTT (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A) • Cover by MARK BAGLEY
VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA
VIRGIN HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

(RE)INTRODUCING…SPIDER-BOY!

The battle to save the Spider-Verse may be over, but spinning out of the restored Web of Life and Destiny returns the spectacular SPIDER-BOY, Peter Parker’s stupendous sidekick! Wait, that can’t be right – who IS this Spider-Boy, and what is his connection to the Amazing Spider-Man?!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has few variant covers below.

Spider-Man #11 spoilers 0-4 Alan Quah with Spider-Boy Spider-Man #11 spoilers 0-4-1 Alan Quah with Spider-Boy Spider-Man #11 spoilers 0-4-2 Alan Quah with Spider-Boy Spider-Man #11 spoilers 0-2 Peach Momoko Spider-Man #11 spoilers 0-2-1 Peach Momoko Spider-Man #11 spoilers 0-3 Luciano Vecchio with Spider-Boy

Spider-Man #11 Spoilers.

This issue features Bailey Briggs telling Spider-Man of his origins.

Spider-Man #11 spoilers 1 Spider-Boy

It’s technically a reminder as Spider-Man, nor others, seem to remember Spider-Boy.

Spider-Man #11 spoilers 2 Spider-Boy

It would seem that Daredevil was key to Spider-Boy calming his senses.

Spider-Man #11 spoilers 3 Spider-Boy

His, quite literal, eight eyes senses.

Spider-Man #11 spoilers 4 Spider-Boy

These efforts prove successful and allows Bailey Briggs to center himself on the “boy” part of his identity as opposed to the “spider” part.

Spider-Man #11 spoilers 5 Spider-Boy

The Fantastic Four play a part in Spider-Boy’s costume and tech as does Spider-Man regarding the latter.

Spider-Man #11 spoilers 6 Spider-Boy

An “adventure” with villain Arcade proved that Spider-Boy wasn’t helpless giving Spider-Man more comfort in allowing him to web-sling.

Spider-Man #11 spoilers 12 Spider-Boy

In modern day it appears Spider-Man, having been regaled by his and their past exploits, seems to accept Spider-Boy as his sidekick.

Spider-Man #11 spoilers 10 Spider-Boy

There is no Spider-Man #12 solicited, but there is a new Spider-Boy series and a new Superior Spider-Man series coming from the same writer as this series in Dan Slott with both series being teased, among others, in the recent milestone Amazing Spider-Man #925 / #31 (full spoilers here).

