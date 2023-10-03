Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away: Live On Stage hits Blu-ray in November

A few months ago, I saw still photos of a live production of Hayao Miyazaki’s Spirited Away on stage. It was impressive seeing how they had adapted the Oscar winning animated film. I really wanted to see the production, but I couldn’t fly over to Japan. Soon the live action Spirited Away is coming to your home with a Blu-ray and digital release. The play had two different actresses in the lead role during the run. You’ll get to see both of their performances. Here is the press release from GKIDS and Shout! Studios with all the details:



FROM GKIDS IN ASSOCIATION WITH STUDIO GHIBLI PRESENTED BY TOHO

SPIRITED AWAY: Live on Stage

THE FIRST-EVER STAGE PRODUCTION OF HAYAO MIYAZAKI’S ACADEMY AWARD®-WINNING MASTERPIECE

DIRECTED AND ADAPTED BY TONY AWARD®-WINNER JOHN CAIRD



ARRIVES ON DIGITAL OCTOBER 24, AND BLU-RAY™ THIS NOVEMBER 14, 2023

Hayao Miyazaki’s legendary Academy Award®-winning animated feature is brought to life in Tony Award®-Winner John Caird’s stage adaptation masterpiece, SPIRITED AWAY: Live on Stage. Filmed during the hit production’s 2022 run at the historic Imperial Theatre in Tokyo, the critically acclaimed stage show will be available on all major digital platforms and on Blu-Ray™ this November 14, 2023 from GKIDS with distribution from Shout! Studios.

The wondrous stage play adaptation entertaining in master puppetry, brilliant costuming, magical sets and enchanting musical numbers is released as two separate filmed performances of the production, starring renowned Japanese actresses Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi, double-cast as the lead heroine Chihiro. Character actor Mari Natsuki, who voiced the sorceress Yubaba and her twin sister Zeniba in the original motion picture, returns to her original role accompanied by voice actor Romi Park double cast as the characters. They are accompanied by a star-studded cast of Japan’s finest actors. Both performances will be available on digital platforms. The Blu-Ray™ will house a 2-disc set to include both versions and can now be pre-ordered on GKIDS.com/SpiritedAwayStage and ShoutFactory.com.

The SPIRITED AWAY: Live on Stage home entertainment release follows the North American debut earlier this spring with the successful theatrical run at the 2023 Ghibli Fest, boasting overwhelming fan demand and critical acclaim.

SPIRITED AWAY: Live on Stage – Synopsis:

Hayao Miyazaki’s Academy Award®-winning* animated feature film comes to life in this first-ever stage adaptation full of dazzling sets, captivating musical numbers, and wondrous puppets of beloved characters. Adapted and directed by Tony Award® winner John Caird (Les Misérables), SPIRITED AWAY: Live on Stage features two unique casts and performances filmed during the show’s acclaimed 2022 run at Tokyo’s historic Imperial Theatre, featuring Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi as Chihiro.

SPIRITED AWAY: Live on Stage with Kanna Hashimoto – Cast:

Chihiro: Kanna Hashimoto

Haku: Hiroki Miura

Kaonashi (No Face): Tomohiko Tsujimoto

Lin/Chihiro’s Mother: Fu Hinami

Kamajî: Satoshi Hashimoto

Yubaba/Zeniba: Mari Natsuki

SPIRITED AWAY: Live on Stage with Mone Kamishiraishi – Cast:

Chihiro: Mone Kamishiraishi

Haku: Kotaro Daigo

Kaonashi (No Face): Koharu Sugawara

Lin/Chihiro’s Mother: Miyu Sakihi

Kamajî: Tomorowo Taguchi

Yubaba/Zeniba: Romi Park

