Blu-ray Review: Allonsanfàn (Limited Edition)

Marcello Mastroianni was Italian cinema for me in the ’80s when they’d run his film at the campus “art screen.” After watching him in La Dolce Vita and 8 1/2, if anyone mentioned an Italian film, my first question was “Is Marcello in it?” When I’d poke around the small “International Cinema” section at the nearby videostores, I’d rent the VHS if Marcello was on the box cover. Certain movie stars present a macho image on the screen. Marcello seemed suave, but dared to show us his characters were able to screw things up. His characters weren’t close to being in control or the smartest person in the room. Allonsanfàn dips into those characteristics as he plays a Nobleman who has a limit on his loyalty and refuses to be the bold revolutionary.

Fulvio Imbriani (Mastroianni) has been locked up in prison for a few years. The aristocrat was part of the Italians that fought in the French Revolution and was bringing a bit of the struggle back to Italy. The authorities have decided to release Fulvio instead of putting him to death. They sense he might flush out the other members of the Sublime Brothers that are bent on upheaval. They spread a rumor that Fulvio is being released because he squealed on the Top Guy. After he gets out of jail after running a staircase gauntlet, the Sublime Brothers dressed in religious robes snag Fulvio in a giant baby buggy. They don’t seem to believe his side of the story that the government is lying about him being a rat. They want to put him on trial and perhaps put him to death. Before things get too nasty, the Brothers discover the fate of their leader. Fulvio misses out on his execution one more time. He heads back to his estate in the disguise of a monk. At first his relatives and staff don’t recognize him since it’s been a few years and he’s grown a beard while behind bars. When he feels all is safe, he reveals himself and people are happy they no longer have to mourn him. This includes his girlfriend Charlotte (L’avventura‘s Lea Massari) who has a big surprise for him. She’s raised money for the Brothers to go down to Sicily to cause an uprising. He just wants a low-profile life and not see those guys again. He wants to head to America with her and their hidden child, but she wants to stay for the revolution. Can he handle it?

Allonsanfàn is not the usual story of a revolutionary since Fulvio isn’t completely devoted to the cause. He’s sick of both sides and wishing they’d leave him alone. He served his time and kept his mouth shut. It still wasn’t enough for the Brothers. He isn’t blindly devoted to them so it’s not shocking when things develop that don’t make him a stereotypical hero that we’re used to seeing on the screen. His encounter with Lionello (The Suspicious Death of a Minor‘s Claudio Cassinelli) and Francesca (Four Flies on Grey Velvet‘s Mimsy Farmer) turns rather twisted and extreme. He’s not close to being part of their cause and what happens to them is rather shocking. This is not the usual historical drama about a revolutionary that makes him look like a gleaming statue in a park. Marcello Mastroianni plays him with the necessary frustration level of a guy who doesn’t want to be there anymore. This is not “The Hero’s Journey.” Allonsanfàn is a great film about a man who has reached his breaking point with other revolutionaries.

The release is limited to 3,000 Blu-rays.

The Video is 1.66 anamorphic. The 1080p restoration brings out the details of the lush Italian locations. The Audio is Italian LPCM 2.0 Mono. The track is crisp so you hear Marcello getting hit in the opening gauntlet scene. The movie is subtitled in English.

Audio Commentary by critic Michael Brooke gives both context to the film and the historical background.

Archival Audio Interview by critic Gideon Bachmann (57:11) has him talking with a group of filmmakers including Paolo Taviani, Florestano Vancini, Nelo Risi and Anna Gobbi. The filmmakers discuss how they really don’t work together. It’s rather compartmental as they produce films. The interview is in Italian, but there’s English subtitles to follow the conversations. This was made in 1966.

Original Trailer (4:47) might be best watched after the movie since it opens with a glimpse of the end of the film.

Limited Edition Booklet features an essay by Robert Lumley and an interview with the Taviani brothers from 1975 when the movie was being released. Both pieces will help you get a sense of context on what’s going in the movie and what was going on in Europe at that time.

Radiance Films present Allonsanfàn. Directed by Paolo Taviani & Vittorio Taviani. Screenplay by Paolo Taviani & Vittorio Taviani. Starring Marcello Mastroianni, Lea Massari, Mimsy Farmer, Laura Betti, Claudio Cassinelli, Benjamin Lev & Renato De Carmine. Running Time: 112 minutes. Rating: Not Rated. Release Date: Febuary 27, 2024.