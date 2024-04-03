DVD Review: Stripshow & Target of Seduction

Tané McClure headlines this ’90s erotic thriller double feature with Stripshow & Target of Seduction. She was one of the leading actresses of the era. Her rich biography starts with her father being the legendary actor Troy McClure who starred in The Virginian. One of her first acting gigs was her dad’s the long running TV Western. She was also into music. She met and married Jonathan Cain, the keyboardist for Journey. She recorded an album for RCA records in 1982. She had songs on The Terminator soundtrack. She divorced Cain in 1984 (she is not Cain’s current wife who is the preacher). She went back to her acting roots and appeared in films such as Crawlspace, Death Spa, Go and Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas. Many people know her as Elle Woods’ mother in the Legally Blonde movies. During the ’90s Erotic Thriller era, McClure was extra busy with over a dozen films hitting VHS with steamy box covers. Last year SkinMax came out with a double feature of her films Sexual Impulse & Sexual Roulette. Now they’re giving her the honor again with Stripshow & Target of Seduction.

Stripshow (1996 – 84 minutes) has Raquel (Tane McClure) suddenly quit working a stripclub (or Gentlemen’s Club as some prefer) and head out to a desert town to reunite with her boyfriend Cowboy (The Arrival‘s Steve Tietsort). He doesn’t believe she’s really giving up on shaking her money makers on stage. Even though he adores her, it eats at him that half of their relationship has been strangers slipping her bills. She tries to explain that she’s giving up the life and even opens up a suitcase full of cash. When he guilts her hard, but blocks by pointing out her dancing brought in the money when he broke his back on the rodeo circuit. He ain’t having it. He drives off in disgust and abandons her at the dusty motel. Kara (Bikini Car Wash Massacre‘s Monique Parent) is also staying at the place. She is preparing to leave town and enter the world of erotic dancing. Raquel at first tries to talk Kara out of the life. But this young woman is too stubborn to give up on her lap dance dreams. Raquel attempts to mentor her as she waits for Cowboy’s return. Sparks fly between the two ladies on a cold night. Is this a romance or just part of the lesson of how to fake it for the customers to tip better? While it’s mostly a drama, there’s a thriller aspect with the mystery of the suitcase full of cash and if anyone is missing it.

Director Gary Dean Orona’s script for Stripshow feels like a Sam Shepherd play about the world of stripping and rodeo. Three characters stuck in the desert motel make their money with their bodies in front of strangers. They are all dealing with the same situation. Tané McClure really gets to shine. She gets deep into her mentor role when she pushes Kara’s buttons with cash to see how far her limits really are. Does she understand what everyone expects when she takes the stage in her brilliant new career? Monique Parent delivers as the know-it-all girl who gets taught real lessons by Raquel. Steve Tietsort didn’t have a lot of credits on his imdb listing which is strange since he’s rather good as the gruff cowboy, He looks like he’s fallen off a few bulls.

Target of Seduction (1995 – 81 minutes) is more of a straight on erotic thriller about three women sharing a house. Lauren (McClure) is a model who is looking to make more bookings. She even agrees to pose topless for a last-minute shoot. Alex (Compromising Situations‘ Wendy Sage) is a stewardess with rarely a day off as she covers for coworkers. Samantha (Betsy Boyle) is an editor at a romance novel publisher with an active imagination. This leads to a few fantasy sequences inspired by the books she’s reviewing. In the real life, she has begun to receive gifts from a secret admirer ranging from flowers to chocolates to lingerie. Her secret admirer gets upset that she’s not solved his identity and begun to date him. He sends her a death threat. While Lauren and Alex keep dragging back guys for hooking up, Samantha appears to be only bringing a homicidal maniac to the house.

Director Ralph E. Portillo understands the audience for Target of Seduction. While we should be worried about the stalker, the movie won’t let this tension interrupt the erotic scenes. McClure is always eager to come up with an excuse for undressing. Samantha ought to be focused on the creep spying on her, but she opens up a book lapses into a sizzling fantasy. The audience isn’t upset by these diversions from the thriller element of the plot. This is the only movie listed for Betsy Boyle. She’s fine as the one woman in the house who isn’t getting any real action and just making out in her dreams. She did well on her one chance. There is a sense of relief that Jalee Bailey’s script does have quite a few twists, so the thriller ends without being so obvious.

Tané McClure plays two different characters in this double feature of Stripshow & Target of Seduction. Although both characters are seeing the limitations to their occupations, they don’t react the same way. She’s a bit more serious in Stripshow. Both movies feature plenty of moments that made you feel happy you stayed up after midnight to watch the films on pay cable channels in the ’90s. Ultimately, you’ll believe that McClure is more than a Harvard educated lawyer’s mom.

The Video is 1.33:1 anamorphic. This is their intended aspect ratio as they played on your old TV from back in the ’90s. While both films appeared to be shot on film, it appears all the postproduction and credits were done on standard definition video.

SkinMax presents Stripshow & Target of Seduction. Directed by Gary Dean Orona & Ralph E. Portillo. Screenplays by Gary Dean Orona & Jalee Bailey. Starring Tane McClure, Steve Tietsor, Monquie Parent, Wendy Sage & Betsy Boyle. Boxset Contents: 2 movies on 1 DVD. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: March 26, 2024.