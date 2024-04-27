Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning arrives on Blu-ray and more in June

Joe Corey

Disc Announcements, News

Digimon is back this summer. Digimon Adventures 02: The Beginning continues the story found in the Digimon Adventure 02 TV Series that came out in 2000. Now the Digidestined characters are in their 20s. How are they coping with life? You’ll be able to find out when the movie arrives in June on Blu-ray and digital. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

Image 9

CELEBRATE THE 25th ANNIVERSARY OF DIGIMON WITH THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW ANIME MOVIE

DIGIMON ADVENTURE 02: THE BEGINNING

ARRIVES IN NORTH AMERICA ON HOME ENTERTAINMENT SHELVES

AND DIGITAL JUNE 11, 2024 FROM SHOUT! STUDIOS

Image 9

Available for the First Time in the U.S. and Canada, the Collectible Blu-ray™+DVD Combo Pack Includes Original Japanese and English Dub Movie Presentations,

A Limited Edition Digimon Liberator Promotion Pack, Special Bonus Content, and More!

Loyal fans will soon welcome the DigiDestined in their homes to watch DIGIMON ADVENTURE 02THE BEGINNING, the long-awaited new movie adventure based on the original TV sequel series from the globally popular Digimon anime franchise. In honor of the 25th anniversary celebration of Digimon, Shout! Studios, in collaboration with Toei Animation, is proud to present the thrilling new anime feature DIGIMON ADVENTURE 02: THE BEGINNING on national home entertainment shelves and digital on June 11, 2024. The highly collectible Blu-ray™+ DVD edition of DIGIMON ADVENTURE 02: THE BEGINNING boasts exciting movie presentation (featuring both the English dub and the original Japanese audio with English subtitles), insightful bonus feature, and a limited edition Digimon Card Game – Digimon Liberator Promotion Pack, which includes a randomized wrapped card — 1 of 6 possible cards from the new Digimon Card Game deck commemorating the upcoming Digimon Liberator webcomic. 

Watch the Official English Dub Trailer of DIGIMON ADVENTURE 02: THE BEGINNING

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning | Official Trailer | English – YouTube

Image 9

A must-own for fans and pop culture enthusiasts, this definitive entertainment release of DIGIMON ADVENTURE 02: THE BEGINNING is available for pre-order now at ShoutFactory.com and includes an exclusive movie poster as a gift-with-purchase, while supplies last. 

Produced by Toei Animation, DIGIMON ADVENTURE 02THE BEGINNING delighted movie audiences and loyal fans across Japan and around the world in 2023. Based on the TV sequel series Digimon Adventure 02 that aired in 2000, this brand-new movie adventure is a contemporary continuation of the series but with the DigiDestined children now 20-year-old young adults. Director Tomohisa Taguchi and scriptwriter Akatsuki Yamatoya with production by Toei Animation – the same team behind the most recent film Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna – reunite to weave this new story. Just as the last scene of the Digimon Adventure 02 depicted a future where all people and Digimon live together, the movie DIGIMON ADVENTURE 02: THE BEGINNING is for all the children and adults who have walked with Digimon.

The home entertainment release of this highly sought-after anime movie features an English dub produced by Toei Animation specifically for the U.S. theatrical run. Soon, North American fans can once again, or for the very first time, enjoy the film’s stellar English voice cast. Brian Donovan, who voiced the character Daisuke Motomiya in the TV series, returns to the role for this new feature film, along with an exciting team of voice talent and Digimon luminaries, including Jeannie Tirado (My Hero Academia), Bryce Papenbrook (Attack of Titan), Tara Sands (Yu-Gi-Oh!: Duel Monsters), Johnny Yong Bosch (Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero), Derek Stephen Prince (Digimon Adventure 02), among others.

Movie Synopsis

It’s 2012, and ten years have passed since the adventure in the Digital World. Daisuke Motomiya is now twenty, and he and the rest of the DigiDestined seem to be changing bit by bit in terms of appearance and lifestyle. Then one day, a giant Digitama suddenly appears in the sky over Tokyo Tower. Daisuke and the others encounter a mysterious young man named Lui Ohwada, who informs them that he’s the first ever DigiDestined in the world…

DIGIMON ADVENTURE 02THE BEGINNING Special Feature

An introduction from Director Tomohisa Taguchi

About Toei Animation Inc.

Based in Los Angeles, Toei Animation Inc. manages the distribution of Toei Animation’s top properties, including franchise series Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, One Piece, Digimon, Saint Seiya and many others, to North America, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. In addition, Toei Animation’s Los Angeles office also oversees all categories of consumer product licensing based on its film and television brands within these territories. For more information, please visit toei-animation-usa.com

About SHOUT! STUDIOS 

Shout! Studios is a multi-platform media company specializing in film and TV distribution, development, and production. The company has evolved with the changing entertainment landscape to excel in all forms of content distribution, including theatrical, digital streaming, broadcast and in-flight licensing, physical media, and more. Shout! Studios owns and manages a large portfolio of contemporary and classic feature films, series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including Aardman Animations, ALF, The Carol Burnett Show, Stephen J. Cannell Productions, the Roger Corman New Horizons Pictures Library, GKIDS, Studio Ghibli, ITV Studios, The Johnny Carson Show, LAIKA Studios, Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson), and Sesame Street, alongside many others. Shout! Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties including anime, and the company releases genre and horror films and television shows under the Scream Factory imprint. Shout! Studios also produces, acquires, and distributes new films, and operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! TV and its family of FAST channels. Shout! Studios is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Studios, visit ShoutStudios.com

Woman With Phone Pop Art Style Vector