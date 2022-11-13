NWA Hard Times 3 November 12, 2022 Spoilers Sees 3 Of 6 New Champions Crowned!

John Babos

NWA Hard Times 3 November 12, 2022 Spoilers Sees 3 Of 6 New Champions Crowned!

Here was he card for Hard Times 2022.

Tyrus gave up his NWA Television Championship for a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship and, the Hard Times 3 pre-show, his stablemate Jordan Clearwater defeated AJ Cazana to become the new champ.

Kerry Morton, the son of legendary Ricky Morton who is one half of the iconic The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express with Robert Gibson, beat Homicide to end his 237 day reign to become the new NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion.

In the main event, Tyrus, formerly Brodus Clay in WWE, beat Matt Cardona, formerly Zack Ryder in WWE, and former champion Trevor Murdoch, formerly the same name in WWE, to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

With Cyon defeating Dak Draper and retaining the NWA National Heavyweight Championship earlier in the FITE PPV, that makes Idolmania Sports Management / Church’s Money Enterprises a very profitable stable.

Could Chris Masters be the first challenger for Tyrus and his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship?

Congrats to the new champs after Hard Times 2022.

I still don’t get why its a “Worlds” and not a “World” championship, but (1) it is pretty and (2) I haven’t researched that nomenclature’s origin yet.

Hard Times 3 full results are here.

