DC Comics & Stargirl: The Lost Children #2 Spoilers & Review: Green Arrow’s Batman Envy As The Missing Are Found… So Soon?!

DC Comics and Stargirl: The Lost Children #2 Spoilers and Review follows.

Green Arrow’s Batman Envy As The Missing Are Found… So Soon?!

What To Expect:

STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #2

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant cover by MIKE MAIHACK

1:25 variant cover by SEAN “CHEEKS” GALLOWAY

Holiday variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/20/22 THE NEW GOLDEN AGE CONTINUES! Stargirl and Red Arrow track down the mysterious island Courtney saw in her

vision. But can the pair of heroes locate Wing and any other missing heroes or will they be captured by the creature who claims this island as their own?!

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Spoilers and Review:

We open with Red Arrow aka Emiko Queen taking Stargirl aka Courtney Whitmore to her brother Green Arrow’s aka Oliver Queen’s Arrow Cave.

There is some fun dialogue in the scenes where Stargirl comments that Green Arrow appears to have wanted to be Batman due to his trophies and whatnot in his own cave.

There’s also a mention that Green Arrow was around in the 1940’s as part of the Seven Eight Soldiers of Victory.

For readers curious about this development, fear not, there was time travel involved impacting Green Arrow and his ward Speedy aka Roy Harper as revealed in the Stargirl: Spring Break Special #1 (spoilers here).

The girls go searching for the mysterious island that former sidekick and now elderly Dyna-Mite [although the ending to Stargirl: The Lost Children #1 complicates that (full spoilers here)].

We then learn that Red Arrow had her own abduction story as a child, but no one came for her.

Looks like the girls are tracking The Thirteen (New Golden Age #1 full spoilers here) as well Wing aka James Wing / Wing How and Air Wave aka Larry Jordan.

However, a surprisingly young Air Wave finds them first and capsizes their bat seemingly in an effort to steer them away from the danger the island poses.

Once they get on the island, the Childminder (first look here) attacks.

Her robotic creatures scoop up Red Arrow.

Before they could snatch Stargirl, implausibly young sidekicks Wing, Air Wave and The Thirteen’s Cherry Bomb rescue her!

Next Up:

Stargirl: Lost Children #3 (of 6) arrives on January 13, 2023.

STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #3

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant cover by AMY REEDER

1:25 variant cover by RO STEIN and TED BRANDT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US

(card stock)

ON SALE 1/17/23

Stargirl comes face-to-face with the eighth soldier of victory, Wing, and a whole host of sidekicks from the past! But amongst the familiar faces are many Courtney’s never even heard of before. Where are these kids from, what happened to them, and why were they erased from time?! The New Golden Age continues here!

The Pulse:

Business picks up and we finally get to Orphan Island. Really intrigued by these captive Golden Age sidekicks and what their place will be during the Dawn of DC in 2023. Compelling story and solid art. 8 out of 10.