Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #25 Spoilers & Review: Mary Jane Watson’s Family, Super-Powers & More Finally Explained!

Marvel Comics and Amazing Spider-Man #25 Spoilers and Review follows.

Mary Jane Watson’s Family, Super-Powers and More Finally Explained!

What To Expect.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

GWEN STACY VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

MARY JANE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

BLACK AND WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER BY DONALD SOFFRITTI

DISNEY100 BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY DONALD SOFFRITTI

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY TBA The past and the present collide in this oversized and monumental 25th issue! Your heart isn’t ready for this one. 56 PGS./Rated T …$6.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Oh, but there’s even more variant covers.

That’s at least 18 variant covers on top of the main cover for this milestone issue.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 Spoilers and Review.

The storyline catch-up and creators’ credits page helps gets readers caught up on what’s happened in the last few issues.

We then open with a few pages that recaps what happened at the start of this saga when Mary Jane sent Spider-Man back to their dimension to save him, but stranding her and Paul in the new dimension where times moves differently (Amazing Spider-Man #22 full spoilers here).

So, while the last few issues showed readers how Spider-Man was franatically trying to get back to this new dimension, and even doing things like steal from the Fantastic Four, the time is nonetheless moving more quickly there for MJ and Paul.

It’s also in this new dimension how Paul helps Mary Jane get her Jackpot super-powers.

We also see MJ and Paul find two abandoned children in the wilderness named Owen and Stephanie.

They decide to take care of these children and the threat of the “Scribble Man”.

At the same time, Mary Jane and Paul appear to fall in love.

That Scribble Man, namely Benjamin Rabin, is back as he senses Spider-Man will return and disruptes this foursome’s family playfulness.

Mary Jane uses her Jackpot powers to try and stop him, but they are unreliable.

Finally, Peter Parker aka Spider-Man finally gets back to the new dimension, but while he has been away for a few days on his world, it has been years for Mary Jane and Paul.

We then get a recap over a few pages of what happened in the last issue where the threat is defeated and Peter is stunned that Mary Jane has a family with Paul including two children (Amazing Spider-Man #24 full spoilers here).

Mary Jane and Peter have a heart-to-heart and despite them preparing to reconcile before this saga, too many years have gone by for MJ, and she won’t leave Paul and her new family.

Peter is upset and confronted by the Fantastic Four over his theft of their tech.

Before things esclates, Captain America arrives to break-up the nascent fight.

Captain America says he spoke to MJ and now knows why Spider-Man was acting uncharacteristucally recently. As a result, the Avengers and the FF leave Spider-Man be.

The book’s main story ends with the revelation that the Rabin threat is not over with MJ being in his crosshairs.

There’s also a back-up tale in this milestone issue that confirms that while MJ and Paul may be an enduring item, so are Peter and Felicia Hardy aka Black Cat.

The Pulse.

The heart of this issue was the MJ and Peter moments and then Peter grappling with how his life has so dramatically changed in a few days, but a few years for MJ. The time jumps in the story in the new dimension were confusing and would have been more clear if four months followed three months, etc. The back-up felt like filler or a stock story for a milestone issue that was planned to be over-sized. The art in this issue, on all stories, was its strength. 6 out of 10.