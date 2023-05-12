Marvel Comics & Amazing Spider-Man #25 Spoilers & Review: Mary Jane Watson’s Family, Super-Powers & More Finally Explained!

John Babos

Spoilers, Top Story

Marvel Comics and Amazing Spider-Man #25 Spoilers and Review follows.

Amazing Mary Jane logo Spider-Man

Mary Jane Watson’s Family, Super-Powers and More Finally Explained!

What To Expect.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 0-1 John Romita Jr Jr with Mary Jane Watson

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25
ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND
GWEN STACY VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.
MARY JANE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.
BLACK AND WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND
VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS
DISNEY100 VARIANT COVER BY DONALD SOFFRITTI
DISNEY100 BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY DONALD SOFFRITTI
VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The past and the present collide in this oversized and monumental 25th issue!

Your heart isn’t ready for this one.

56 PGS./Rated T …$6.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 0-2 Donald Soffritti Disney100 New Avengers Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 0-3 Donald Soffritti Disney100 New Avengers black and white Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 0-4 John Romita Jr Jr with Mary Jane Watson Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 0-4-1 John Romita Jr Jr with Gwen Stacy Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 0-5 John Cassaday Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 0-6 Greg Land Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 0-6-1 Greg Land Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 0-7 Skottie Young Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 0-8 Ed McGuinness with Mary Jane Watson

Oh, but there’s even more variant covers.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 0-9 Ariel Diaz with Jackpot Black Cat Ghost Spider Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 0-10 J Scott Campbell with Jackpot Black Cat Ghost Spider Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 0-11 J Scott Campbell with Jackpot Black Cat Ghost Spider Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 0-12 J Scott Campbell with Jackpot Black Cat Ghost Spider Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 0-13 Gerald Parel with Jackpot Black Cat Gwen Stacy Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 0-14 Nathan Szerdy with Black Cat Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 0-15 Nathan Szerdy with Black Cat Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 0-16 Tiago Da Silva with Ghost Spider

That’s at least 18 variant covers on top of the main cover for this milestone issue.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 Spoilers and Review.

The storyline catch-up and creators’ credits page helps gets readers caught up on what’s happened in the last few issues.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 0-Z

We then open with a few pages that recaps what happened at the start of this saga when Mary Jane sent Spider-Man back to their dimension to save him, but stranding her and Paul in the new dimension where times moves differently (Amazing Spider-Man #22 full spoilers here).

Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 3

So, while the last few issues showed readers how Spider-Man was franatically trying to get back to this new dimension, and even doing things like steal from the Fantastic Four, the time is nonetheless moving more quickly there for MJ and Paul.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 4 One Day Later

It’s also in this new dimension how Paul helps Mary Jane get her Jackpot super-powers.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 5 One Month Later

Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 7 Six Months Later

We also see MJ and Paul find two abandoned children in the wilderness named Owen and Stephanie.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 8 Six Months Later

They decide to take care of these children and the threat of the “Scribble Man”.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 10 Years Later

At the same time, Mary Jane and Paul appear to fall in love.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 11 Years Later

That Scribble Man, namely Benjamin Rabin, is back as he senses Spider-Man will return and disruptes this foursome’s family playfulness.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 12 Years Later

Mary Jane uses her Jackpot powers to try and stop him, but they are unreliable.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 14 Years Later

Finally, Peter Parker aka Spider-Man finally gets back to the new dimension, but while he has been away for a few days on his world, it has been years for Mary Jane and Paul.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 15

We then get a recap over a few pages of what happened in the last issue where the threat is defeated and Peter is stunned that Mary Jane has a family with Paul including two children (Amazing Spider-Man #24 full spoilers here).

Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 18

Mary Jane and Peter have a heart-to-heart and despite them preparing to reconcile before this saga, too many years have gone by for MJ, and she won’t leave Paul and her new family.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 19

Peter is upset and confronted by the Fantastic Four over his theft of their tech.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 20

Before things esclates, Captain America arrives to break-up the nascent fight.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 21

Captain America says he spoke to MJ and now knows why Spider-Man was acting uncharacteristucally recently. As a result, the Avengers and the FF leave Spider-Man be.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 22

The book’s main story ends with the revelation that the Rabin threat is not over with MJ being in his crosshairs.

Amazing Spider-Man #25 spoilers 23

There’s also a back-up tale in this milestone issue that confirms that while MJ and Paul may be an enduring item, so are Peter and Felicia Hardy aka Black Cat.

The Pulse.

The heart of this issue was the MJ and Peter moments and then Peter grappling with how his life has so dramatically changed in a few days, but a few years for MJ. The time jumps in the story in the new dimension were confusing and would have been more clear if four months followed three months, etc. The back-up felt like filler or a stock story for a milestone issue that was planned to be over-sized. The art in this issue, on all stories, was its strength. 6 out of 10.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers Top Story
flyingguil-e1658538681456

Blu-ray Review: Flying Guillotine Part II

Batman-123-A-Shadow-War-Batman-Robin-Deathstroke-1-e1644289604687

DC Comics & Robin #13 Spoilers & Review: How Are Batman & Deathstroke Family Now?! Shadow War Part 4 Begets Dysfunction!

Flatliners-banner-e1659029275225

4K UHD Review: Flatliners

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse