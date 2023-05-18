Marvel Comics & Fantastic Four #700 Spoilers & Review: FF #7 Doubles As A Doomed Milestone Issue, But Another Iconic Super-Team Returns!

Marvel Comics and Fantastic Four #700 Spoilers and Review follows.

FF #7 Doubles As A Doomed Milestone Issue, But Another Iconic Super-Team Returns!

COLOSSAL ISSUE #700! FANTASTIC FOUR #7 is also FANTASTIC FOUR #700, which means we're ABSOLUTELY going huge. It's an over-sized spectacular as the Fantastic Four reach their new home – not knowing that a mysterious threat has made it there first! As their knowledge of LANGUAGE ITSELF begins to melt from their minds, the Four are in disarray as their existence hangs in the balance… …and the greatest villain of all time finally seals their DOOM.

Fantastic Four #700 / Fantastic Four #7 Spoilers and Review.

The Fantastic Four relocate to The Thing’s Aunt Petunia’s home as they left NYC with a huge crater where their old home was and leaving some family members elsewhen (full spoilers here).

All is not as it seems though.

The team is losing their ability speak one letter at a time.

The phantom seemingly behind this attacks them.

However, it is really Doctor Doom behind this.

The phantom dissipates as their job was done as it somehow transferred nanintes into the Fantastic Four causing their language issues.

Looks like Doctor Doom isn’t here to kill them, but to find Valeria who disappared elsewhen due to the explosion that left a crater in NYC.

Doom goes back to the battle with aliens that inadvertently led to the NYC city block explosion and displacement of several citizens, including, Valeria somewhen else.

However, Doctor Doom’s first several attempts are unsuccessful.

Doom realizes his efforts are futile.

As such, he transports back to when he confronted to the FF.

He disables his own device so that Doom doesn’t go on his time-crossed caper.

Doom things he’s been foiled by the FF and eventually leaves.

The book ends with team at their new lodgings.

The book ends at C.I.A. Headquarters with Maria Hill meeting with Nick Fury Jr.

Looks like she’s bringing S.H.I.E.L.D. whose acronym now stands for Super Human Intelligence Extra-Legal Division.

The Pulse.

It was an ok issue that in the end has readers and the FF right where they were in the beginning. An iteresting Doctor Doom story, but not an FF one in my opinion. Great two page SHIELD teaser to end the book. Solid art throughout. 5 out of 10.