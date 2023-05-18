Marvel Comics & Fantastic Four #700 Spoilers & Review: FF #7 Doubles As A Doomed Milestone Issue, But Another Iconic Super-Team Returns!

John Babos

Spoilers

Marvel Comics and Fantastic Four #700 Spoilers and Review follows.

Fantastic Four logo FF blue

FF #7 Doubles As A Doomed Milestone Issue, But Another Iconic Super-Team Returns!

What To Expect.

Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 0-1 Alex Ross

FANTASTIC FOUR #7
RYAN NORTH (W) • IBAN COELLO (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS
SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI
VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • BLACK AND WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND
HOMAGER VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD • HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JACK KIRBY
LINKING 700 CHARACTER WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT KOBLISH
VARIANT COVER BY TBA

COLOSSAL ISSUE #700!

FANTASTIC FOUR #7 is also FANTASTIC FOUR #700, which means we’re ABSOLUTELY going huge.

 It’s an over-sized spectacular as the Fantastic Four reach their new home – not knowing that a mysterious threat has made it there first!

As their knowledge of LANGUAGE ITSELF begins to melt from their minds, the Four are in disarray as their existence hangs in the balance…

…and the greatest villain of all time finally seals their DOOM.

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

In addition the main cover and solicitation above the title has a few variant covers below.

Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 0-5 Rob Liefeld Deadpool Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 0-4 Walter Simonson Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 0-6 Jack Kirby Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 0-2 Guiseppe Camuncoli Spider-Verse Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 0-3 Greg Land The Thing Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 0-3-1 Greg Land The Thing

That includes a massive connecting cover by Scott Koblish.

Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 0-Z Scott Koblish Linking 700 Character Wraparound Cover

It’s a wraparound cover for the issue.

Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 0-Z-1 Scott Koblish Linking 700 Character Wraparound Cover

That connects with the wraparound cover for Fantastic Four #8 and includes 700 characters.

Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 0-Z-2 Scott Koblish Linking 700 Character Wraparound Cover With FF #8

Fantastic Four #700 / Fantastic Four #7 Spoilers and Review.

The Fantastic Four relocate to The Thing’s Aunt Petunia’s home as they left NYC with a huge crater where their old home was and leaving some family members elsewhen (full spoilers here).

Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 1

All is not as it seems though.

Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 2

The team is losing their ability speak one letter at a time.

Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 3

The phantom seemingly behind this attacks them.

Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 4

However, it is really Doctor Doom behind this.

Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 6

The phantom dissipates as their job was done as it somehow transferred nanintes into the Fantastic Four causing their language issues.

Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 8

Looks like Doctor Doom isn’t here to kill them, but to find Valeria who disappared elsewhen due to the explosion that left a crater in NYC.

Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 9

Doom goes back to the battle with aliens that inadvertently led to the NYC city block explosion and displacement of several citizens, including, Valeria somewhen else.

Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 11

However, Doctor Doom’s first several attempts are unsuccessful.

Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 12

Doom realizes his efforts are futile.

Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 14

As such, he transports back to when he confronted to the FF.

Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 15

He disables his own device so that Doom doesn’t go on his time-crossed caper.

Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 16

Doom things he’s been foiled by the FF and eventually leaves.

Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 17

The book ends with team at their new lodgings.

Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 18

The book ends at C.I.A. Headquarters with Maria Hill meeting with Nick Fury Jr.

Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 19 SHIELD

Looks like she’s bringing S.H.I.E.L.D. whose acronym now stands for Super Human Intelligence Extra-Legal Division.

Fantastic Four #7 FF #700 spoilers 20 SHIELD

The Pulse.

It was an ok issue that in the end has readers and the FF right where they were in the beginning. An iteresting Doctor Doom story, but not an FF one in my opinion. Great two page SHIELD teaser to end the book. Solid art throughout. 5 out of 10.

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Spoilers
WWE-Womens-Tag-Team-Championship-belt-1-300x138

WWE Raw 8/29/22 Spoilers Sees New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned!

Detective-Comics-1059-spoilers-000-banner-Batman-e1651121353699

DC Comics & Detective Comics #1059 Spoilers & Review: Why Do The Riddler & Gotham Girl Return?! What’s Next For Batman?

Nightwing-88-spoilers-0-BANG-banner-e1642648376599

DC Comics & Nightwing #88 Spoilers & Review: Who Called Titans Protective Services?!

TV Movies Games Comics Fights Wrestling Figures Music Sports
About Contact Work With Us
Privacy Policy Terms of Service © 2022 Inside Pulse 
Click to learn about our free newsletter, The Pulse