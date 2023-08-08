Snowflame’s Only Other Appearance Outside Of DC Comics?!
Recently, we covered Snowflame’s only four (4) appearances in DC Comics in 35 years:
- New Guardians #2 (1988) [full spoilers here]
- Catwoman #23 and 24 (2020) [full spoilers here]
- Punisher Tries Hard #4 (2023) [full spoilers here]
Well turns out he has one more appearance, but outside of DC Comics?
That’s in 2017’s The Legion of Regrettable Super-Villains that features such characters from across comic book publishers covering the Golden Age [index here] as well as the Silver Age and Modern Age [combined index here].
Snowflame’s biography includes a page of art above and a write-up below.
This book, available for purchase on Amazon, pre-dates Snowflame’s most recent appearances in 2020 and 2023.