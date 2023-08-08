Snowflame’s Only Other Appearance Outside Of DC Comics?!

Recently, we covered Snowflame’s only four (4) appearances in DC Comics in 35 years:

Well turns out he has one more appearance, but outside of DC Comics?

That’s in 2017’s The Legion of Regrettable Super-Villains that features such characters from across comic book publishers covering the Golden Age [index here] as well as the Silver Age and Modern Age [combined index here].

Snowflame’s biography includes a page of art above and a write-up below.

This book, available for purchase on Amazon, pre-dates Snowflame’s most recent appearances in 2020 and 2023.