Snowflame’s Only Other Appearance Outside Of DC Comics?!

John Babos

Spoilers

Recently, we covered Snowflame’s only four (4) appearances in DC Comics in 35 years:

Well turns out he has one more appearance, but outside of DC Comics?

That’s in 2017’s The Legion of Regrettable Super-Villains that features such characters from across comic book publishers covering the Golden Age [index here] as well as the Silver Age and Modern Age [combined index here].

Snowflame’s biography includes a page of art above and a write-up below.

This book, available for purchase on Amazon, pre-dates Snowflame’s most recent appearances in 2020 and 2023.

About John Babos

John is a long-time pop culture fan, comics historian, and blogger. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Comics Nexus. Prior to being EIC he has produced several column series including DEMYTHIFY, NEAR MINT MEMORIES and the ONE FAN'S TRIALS at the Nexus plus a stint at Bleeding Cool producing the COMICS REALISM column. As BabosScribe, John is active on his twitter account, his facebook page, his instagram feed and welcomes any and all feedback. Bring it on!
