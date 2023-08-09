Snowflame Jumps From DC Comics Graves To MAX For Harley Quinn Season 4!
Recently, we covered Snowflame’s only four (4) appearances in DC Comics in 35 years:
- New Guardians #2 (1988) [full spoilers here]
- Catwoman #23 and 24 (2020) [full spoilers here]
- Peacemaker Tries Hard #4 (2023) [full spoilers here]
As well as Snowflame’s surprise appearance outside of DC Comics [full spoilers here].
While Snowflame dies at the end of each of his appearances, death can’t keep him down, as he will appear in Harley Quinn Season 4 streaming on MAX.
Snowflame appears on the Harley Quinn Season 4 teaser trailer preview.
Some screenshots of Snowflame from the video are below.
Harley Quinn Season 4 began streaming on MAX on July 27, 2023.