DC Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Spotlight Wonder Woman’s Daughter Trinity, Elizabeth Marston Prince, & Yara Flor At The Expense Of Diana?

DC Comics November 2023 Solicitations Spoilers Spotlight Wonder Woman’s Daughter Trinity, Elizabeth Marston Prince, and Yara Flor At The Expense Of Diana?

Solicitations and covers below.

WONDER WOMAN #3

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by JIM LEE and JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

1:25 variant cover by BILQUIS EVELY

1:50 variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Artist Spotlight variant cover by MIKE DEODATO JR.

McFarlane Action Figure variant

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/21/23

The Lasso of Lies’ true power is revealed as the Sovereign continues his campaign against Wonder Woman! Could one unsuspecting soldier be the key to defeating our hero? Find out as Diana uses her own lasso in search of the truth about the Amazon massacre.

Plus, the return of Trinity!

Wonder Woman’s daughter makes her backup story debut in the first of many awe-inspiring adventures from the future.

AMAZONS ATTACK #2

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant cover by DANI

1:25 variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/28/23

As rumors of the Amazons’ “true” nature spread far and wide, our heroes take Manhattan! Turns out the Big Apple isn’t the only apple to worry about as fruits from the Goddess of Discord enter the scene and poison the minds of men. Will our ragtag group of Amazons ever be able to find shelter from the cruel world that prays for their downfall?

Plus, Queen Nubia and Donna Troy are part of the 9 Titans related titles in November 2023 while the original Wonder Woman teased for the main Justice Society of America (JSA) series in the same month.