The Seedling roots into OnDemand and Digital next week

Ever get lost, run into a helpful person and think the Universe has finally set up with your forever person? That’s not quite what happens in The Seedling. There’s a lot more issues when a lost hiker meets a woman in the middle of nowhere. The movie arrives via Digital and OnDemand on April 23. Here’s the press release from Magnet:

OFFICIAL SELECTION OF THE 2023 TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL

THE SEEDING

After Getting Lost in the Desert, a Man Takes Refuge With a Woman, But Soon Finds That Everything Isn’t As It Seems in the Psychological Horror Film Arriving On Demand April 23

Synopsis

In THE SEEDING, a hiker lost in the desert takes refuge with a woman who lives alone in the desert. However, when menacing strangers emerge from the hills, he discovers she may not be there willingly. Written and directed by Barnaby Clay (Shot! The Psycho-spiritual Mantra of Rock), the film stars Scott Haze (Jurassic World Dominion) and Kate Lyn Sheil (You’re Next).

Release Details

Street Date: April 23, 2024

Digital Availability: Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, DirecTV and more

Run Time: 94 Minutes

Rating: Not Rated



