New WWE World Heavyweight Champion To Be Crowned At WWE Night Of The Champions 2023!

WWE reports.

Triple H introduces the World Heavyweight Championship

In a stunning announcement on Monday Night Raw, Triple H revealed the addition of the World Heavyweight Championship to the WWE title picture. Expressing the need for two top champions, Triple H announced that the new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Roman Reigns will remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and bring that title to his respective brand following the WWE Draft. Check back here at WWE.com for more developments as they come in and make sure to watch Raw on USA and SmackDown on FOX for more updates into this groundbreaking development.

Here’s the clip from tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

BREAKING NEWS: WWE will crown a BRAND NEW World Heavyweight Champion on May 27 at #NightofChampions!@TripleH has brought back a legendary championship on #WWERaw that The Game knows all too well! pic.twitter.com/BNxvJK2rRh — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2023

Plus WWE is already selling WWE World Heavyweight Championship replica belts here.

And, this now the reason behind WWE changing their upcoming Premium Live Event in Saudia Arabia from WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2023 to WWE Night of the Champions.

That means Roman Reigns, should he remain on Smackdown after the WWE Draft 2023 beginning this week, would remain the Smackdown brand’s WWE Undisputed Universal Champion having merged the WWE World Championship and WWE Universal Championship for the blue brand.

That means that Raw, assuming Reigns is drafted to Smackdown, will see the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, that has been dormant for a decade, back as the red brand’s top championshop with a new look.

It’s about time.