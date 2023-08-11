The Improbable Week Of Snowflame! From DC Comics To MAX & Beyond!

The Improbable Week Of Snowflame! From DC Comics To MAX and Beyond!

Recently, we covered Snowflame’s only four (4) appearances in DC Comics in 35 years:

Oh, but there was more too:

Snowflame’s surprise appearance outside of DC Comics [full spoilers here]

Snowflame current appearance in MAX’s Harley Quinn Season 4 [spoilers here]

The fandom made merch for Snowflame [spoilers here]

Plus this summary, the one you are now reading, of the seven days of Snowflame.

I didn’t think there would be two (2) days worth of Snowflame content, but we got seven (7) days for an obscure maligned and perpetually dying character.