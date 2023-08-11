The Improbable Week Of Snowflame! From DC Comics To MAX & Beyond!

The Improbable Week Of Snowflame! From DC Comics To MAX and Beyond!

Recently, we covered Snowflame’s only four (4) appearances in DC Comics in 35 years:

New Guardians #2 spoilers 0 banner Snowflame

Catwoman #24 spoilers 0 banner Snowflame

Oh, but there was more too:

Peacemaker Fights Hard #4 spoilers 0 banner Snowflame

  • Snowflame’s surprise appearance outside of DC Comics [full spoilers here]
  • Snowflame current appearance in MAX’s Harley Quinn Season 4 [spoilers here]
  • The fandom made merch for Snowflame [spoilers here]
  • Plus this summary, the one you are now reading, of the seven days of Snowflame.

Harley Quinn Season 4 Snowflame banner

I didn’t think there would be two (2) days worth of Snowflame content, but we got seven (7) days for an obscure maligned and perpetually dying character.

