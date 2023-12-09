© Inside Pulse

Weekly round up banner 2023

The Weekly Round-Up #809 & 810

READ NOW

LATEST NEWS

The Blood Of Fu Manchu & The Castle of Fu Manchu hit 4K UHD in July

Joe Corey

READ MORE

Beat Boredom Without Leaving Home With These Fun-Filled Digital Options

Cobra & The Stuff on 4K UHD with Crumb Catcher & Nightwatch Collection on Blu-ray from Arrow Video in July

Trail of Vengeance reached DVD on June 10

LATEST REVIEWS

Image

DVD Review: Johnny Thunders – Madrid Memory

Joe Corey

READ MORE

Screenshot 2025 06 10 012611

4K Blu-ray Review: Sean Connery 007 James Bond Collection

Image

Blu-ray Review: Nobody’s Boy Remi (Ruined Childhood)

Image

Blu-ray Review: Sour Party

Screenshot 2025 06 10 012611

4K Blu-ray Review: Sean Connery 007 James Bond Collection

READ NOW

LATEST IN MOVIES

Image

The Blood Of Fu Manchu & The Castle of Fu Manchu hit 4K UHD in July

Image

Cobra & The Stuff on 4K UHD with Crumb Catcher & Nightwatch Collection on Blu-ray from Arrow Video in July

Image

Trail of Vengeance reached DVD on June 10

Image

Martial Law: Lo Wei’s Wuxia World arrives in August

Image

Ringo Lam’s City On Fire burns on 4K UHD in August

Image

Hurry Up Tomorrow arrives on Digital on June 6

Image

Blaxploitation Classics, Vol. 2 arrives on 4K UHD in August

Image

Ringo Lam’s City On Fire with Chow Yun-Fat arrives on 4K UHD in August

Image

Dan Da Dan arrives on Blu-ray in June

Image

John Woo’s Hard Boiled and Ringo Lam’s City On Fire arrive digitally in June

FIND YOUR ZONE

MOVIES

COMICS

TV

GAMES

MUSIC

FIGHTS

WRESTLING

SPORTS

TOP STORIES

Weekly round up banner 2023

The Weekly Round-Up #808 w/ brief discussions of Detective Comics Annual, the end of NYX & The Question and little more

Weekly round up banner 2023

The Weekly Round-Up #807 w/ Planet Death #0, Weapon X-Men #3, Batman/Superman World’s Finest Annual, a tribute to Peter David, and more

Weekly round up banner 2023

The Weekly Round-Up #806 w/ Assorted Crisis Events #2, Absolute Martian Manhunter #2, X-Men #15, Justice League Unlimited #6, and more

Rc logo desc.

Rabblecast 664 – 19 Year Anniversary Episode!!! Movies, Music, and Catching Up!

Weekly round up banner 2023

The Weekly Round-Up #805 w/ Summer of Superman #1, World’s Finest #38, Wolverine #400, and more!

Weekly round up banner 2023

The Weekly Round-Up #804 w/ Ultimates #11, Absolute Batman #7, and more; remembering Butch Guice

Write For Us Cta

Become an Inside Pulse Author

Do you love pop-culture? Become a contributor today. It’s easier than you think!

FIND OUT MORE
Inside Pulse Reverse Logo A

TV

Movies

Games

Comics

Fights

Wrestling

Figures

Music

Sports

About

Contact

Work With Us

Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© Inside Pulse
Woman With Phone Pop Art Style Vector